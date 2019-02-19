VDOT pre-treats roads ahead of potential winter weather

VDOT pre-treats roads ahead of potential winter weather
VDOT crews are pre-treating roads on Tuesday as winter weather nears Virginia. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2019 at 9:11 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 10:35 AM

(WWBT) - VDOT is pre-treating roads on Tuesday in anticipation of winter weather moving through the area.

VDOT pre-treated I-95 in the Fredericksburg area Monday night and additional roads were being pre-treated throughout Central Virginia on Tuesday.

Additionally, VDOT will be staging equipment in preparation for clearing roads of snow and ice.

Snow is expected early Wednesday, with op to 6 inches is possible in the Fredericksburg area with Richmond more likely to see between 1 and 3 inches.

South of Richmond in Chesterfield and Petersburg, up to 1 inch is expected.

The snow is expected to change over to rain by Wednesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Snow to rain on Wednesday

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.