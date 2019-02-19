VDOT pre-treating I-95 ahead of potential winter weather

(WWBT) - VDOT will pre-treat I-95 in the Fredericksburg area Monday night in anticipation of winter weather moving through the area.
The work will conclude prior to morning rush hour Tuesday.
Additionally, VDOT will be staging equipment in preparation for clearing roads of snow and ice.
Snow is expected early Wednesday, mainly north and west of Richmond, but some accumulation could be seen in the city.
Up to 6 inches is possible in the Fredericksburg area with Richmond more likely to see between 1 and 3 inches.
South of Richmond in Chesterfield and Petersburg, up to 1 inch is expected.
