VCU to hold public discussion about blackface

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VCU will host a panel discussion on blackface Feb. 25.
The event called “Blackface, the Scandal and the Media: A Discussion About Racism in Virginia” will feature Richmond-area journalists and VCU professor Jeff South, director of the Capital News Service.
The event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the University Student Commons Theater at 907 Floyd Avenue. It is free and open to the public.
Associate professor Clarence Thomas will moderate the discussion.
The discussion is part of the university’s speaker series.
