Suspect on the run after stealing 4 iPhones in Hanover

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say stole four Apple iPhones valued at more than $3,500.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect - described as a black man in his mid-20s, wearing a tan pea coat, jeans and a hoodie - entered a store in the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Feb. 13 and took the phones from a display area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
