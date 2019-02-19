Suspect on the run after stealing 4 iPhones in Hanover

The suspect entered a store in the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Feb. 13 and took the phones from a display area. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 19, 2019 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 10:27 AM

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say stole four Apple iPhones valued at more than $3,500.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect - described as a black man in his mid-20s, wearing a tan pea coat, jeans and a hoodie - entered a store in the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Feb. 13 and took the phones from a display area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

