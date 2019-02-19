Sheriff’s office searching for Tuckahoe Plantation vandals

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for vandalism at Tuckahoe Plantation on Monday.
A passing motorist captured an image of three black females vandalizing the area.
“The message ‘we profit from slavery’ was painted on a pillar next to the driveway and on a Virginia Historical Marker,” the Goochland Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-556-5349 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
