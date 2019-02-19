Richmond developer who stole millions to be released in 2020

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man sentenced to 16 years in prison for a multi-million dollar tax scheme is set to be released next year.
According to federal prison records, Richmond developer Justin French will be released on Oct. 10, 2020.
French was sentenced to 16 years in 2011 for scamming federal and state programs to rehab properties.
He cheated more than 100 people out of at least $11 million.
NBC12 reported in 2011 that French renovated homes, apartments and abandoned warehouses and inflated the cost of construction.
In court, French said, “I truly regret all of the actions I took, that I created and allowed my self to be a part of.”
