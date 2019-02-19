Researchers: Gender, salary can have an impact on relationships

(WWBT/WXIX) - Women have come a long way in the workforce, but data from the Census Bureau makes it clear that we’ve still got a ways to go before female breadwinners are accepted.
Research shows that for couples where the woman out-earns the man, both spouses tend to fudge the earnings numbers in the man’s favor.
The husbands reported their salaries were 2.9 percent higher than they really were, based on tax filings. Women undercut their own salaries by an average of 1.5 percent.
A Pew Research study found 71 percent of Americans still believe a husband should support a family financially, while only 32 percent said the same holds true for a wife.
Experts suggest that honest is best when it comes to money, relationships and career path.
