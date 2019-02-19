Ramps from I-95 to Downtown Expressway to close for inspection

(Source: VDOT)
By Brian Tynes | February 19, 2019 at 5:26 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:26 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ramps to the Downtown Expressway from I-95 will close for three nights for bridge inspections.

The ramps at exits 74A and 74B from southbound I-95 to the westbound lanes of Downtown Expressway in Richmond will close Feb. 22-25 starting at 11 p.m. The first two night, the ramps will reopen at 8 a.m. and the third night the ramps will reopen at 5 a.m.

All thru lanes of I-95 will stay open.

A detour will be in place from southbound I-95 to Maury Street at Exit 73.

The work will be conducted weather-permitting.

