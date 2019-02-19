News to know for Feb. 19: Transgender bathroom hearing; RACC open house; Sanders enters 2020 race

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re not keeping track, Tuesday, Feb. 19 is the 50th day of the year! And here’s a look at the top headlines to kick off your day:
For nearly four years, Gavin Grimm has been suing his former school district after it banned him from using the boys bathrooms in high school.
His case almost went to the U.S. Supreme Court. Now the school board in Gloucester County may finally be giving in, although not in court.
It will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the possibility of allowing transgender students to use restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.
Tuesday begins several days of open houses at Richmond Animal Care and Control to pay respects to Tommie, the burned dog who died last week.
RACC will also be showing how funds are used to help other dogs and accepting donations, including food.
... because it’s not going to last. Snow, ice and rain are all in store for Wednesday.
Check out the full forecast:
How much snow do you want to see? Head over to Facebook to join in the debate.
In a Tuesday morning radio interview, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he’s running for president.
“We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it’s time to move that revolution forward,” the independent senator told Vermont Public Radio.
He has polled high in a pool of possible candidates, behind only former vice president Joe Biden, according to a poll in December.
Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an event Tuesday night to help educate parents on possible signs of drug and alcohol use by teenagers.
“Hidden in Plain Sight,” which features a replicated teen’s bedroom to allow parents to “snoop," kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Sandston Library at 23 E. Laburnum Road in Sandston.
Nature’s Path Foods is recalling hundreds of thousands of boxes of its children’s gluten-free cereal because they may contain an “undeclared gluten.”
The voluntary recall is for more than 400,000 boxes in the EnviroKidz line – Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch.
Chesterfield police are investigating the death of an unidentified person.
Police were called to the 3700 block of Festival Park Plaza about 4:30 p.m. Monday after a body was found near the railroad tracks.
Following the blackface controversy surrounding Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, the Richmond community is coming together to discuss why blackface images are so hurtful.
People gathered at Richmond’s Black History Museum to watch a documentary on the history of blackface followed by a discussion with a panel of experts.
People of all races, ages and backgrounds said they just needed a venue to share their thoughts, especially with Virginia being thrown into the national spotlight.
Kyle Guy scored 23 points and it was his big first half that gave No. 3 Virginia a chance to get things right in the second half.
Thanks to Guy’s 17 first-half points and some uncharacteristically poor shooting by No. 20 Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers overcame a sloppy start and outlasted the Hokies 64-58 on Monday night, sweeping the season series from their state rivals.
A baby dromedary camel was born at the Metro Richmond Zoo on Feb. 7.
The zoo posted to its Facebook page asking for name suggestions. Some of the options shared by fans include Alexandra Camelton, Wendy, Julia, Ra and Tommie in honor of the dog that died from his injuries after being set on fire.
“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken winged bird that cannot fly.” - Langston Hughes
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.