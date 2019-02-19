March SNAP benefits to be issued early

(WDBJ) - Virginians who receive SNAP benefits will receive their monthly allotment March 1, regardless of their normal issuance, according to state social services officials.
The change comes as a result of the federal government shutdown, which caused recipients to be given their February benefits early, on Jan. 17.
“This change is intended to help close the gap for clients who have been stretching benefits since mid-January as a result of the early release of February benefits during the partial federal government shutdown,” Virginia Department of Social Services Director of Benefit Programs Toni Blue Washington said in a news release Tuesday.
Social Services is suspending its typical staggered benefits release, including individuals who typically receive benefits between the fourth and seventh of each month, the statement said.
Benefits will be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards March 1.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.