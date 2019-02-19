Man wanted in Petersburg shooting arrested in Florida

MIAMI, FL (WWBT) - A Petersburg man suspected of shooting and injuring a juvenile earlier this month was arrested this week in Miami, Florida.
Derrick Markell Robinson was arrested after a police chase on Sunday night, according to the Miami Herald.
In Petersburg, Robinson was wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a non-family member, malicious shooting of a victim severely and marijuana possession.
After Sunday’s incident, he faces charges in Florida of fleeing and eluding a police officer, burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, resisting an officer without violence and three counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine).
The Miami Herald reports that Robinson led police on a pursuit reaching speeds of more than 60 mph before he crashed at an entrance to Publix.
Police say that he then took off running, dropping a bag of meth in the process.
He was eventually captured with the assistance of a K-9, which the Miami Herald reports bit Robinson in the buttocks.
