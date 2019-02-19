6 llamas killed in attack near Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Animal Services officials are investigating after six llamas were killed and seven others were injured in an attack.
The attack happened in the 1500 block of Schuff Lane, located near the Louisville Zoo, on Monday.
According to LMAS, a veterinarian who examined the llamas said the wounds appeared to be canine in nature, but it is unclear if they were attacked by a coyote, dog or other large animal.
With several coyote sightings reported nearby, LMAS released a list of precautions for people to take:
- Do not approach a coyote
- Do not leave small children unattended while outside
- Keep pets inside and supervise pets while in the yard
- Do not leave pet food outside
- Secure garbage containers
- Contact animal control if you spot a coyote
