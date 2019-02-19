‘It’s offensive because it’s a lie’: Blackface discussion focuses on origin, meaning

“The people that are here tonight are not the ones that need to be reached,” artist Paul Rucker said. “It’s the people that feel blackface is normal and it’s OK to have as a Halloween costume. One of the many things we don’t talk about is the origin of blackface. Many people are saying it’s OK to have blackface, but they don’t know the history of it. Humiliation. The characters they portrayed in blackface were not portrayed as very smart people. They were portrayed as buffoons, as thieves, as cowards."