I-64/Airport Drive improvement project underway

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Major changes are ahead for one of Henrico’s busiest highways as the Virginia Department of Transportation looks to eliminate off-ramps and build new bridges.
The Interstate 64 and Airport Drive interchange improvement project, underway as of Monday, seeks to create a more efficient area for drivers to travel.
“We’re going to be widening the interchange of I-64 and Airport Drive,” said Bob Spieldenner, Communications Manager with VDOT’s Richmond District. “It takes a lot of traffic. Obviously, a lot of people heading to the airport. It's an important interchange and we want to make sure we improve it, make it safer."
Those improvements include removing two of the off ramps from I-64.
“As our engineers looked at the interchange, they looked at what makes traffic move the most efficiently through that interchange,” Spieldenner said. “We’ve used a combination of the interchange with traffic signals in other areas and they feel that’s a good solution for this interchange.”
However, not everyone is so sure about the addition of traffic signals for safety reasons.
“As it is now, you merge off and on,” said John Ball. “You’re going one way, you only have one set of traffic to worry about, that’s the merging traffic.”
“I feel like off-ramps expedite traffic flow, and now you’re talking about putting in a light,” added Steve Alley. “That, to me, slows things down just a bit.”
The improvement project is slated to take three years to complete, but VDOT assures drivers it shouldn't impact their commute.
“The main thing is we’re keeping the traffic flow that’s already there,” Spieldenner said. “That’s not going to change during the construction. You’re still going to have the same number of lanes on the interstate at that interchange. While we may shift traffic on Airport Drive they’re not going to have any lanes closed.”
However, there may be occasional lane closures overnight.
The $35 million project will also replace the two bridges on I-64. Crews were on site Tuesday assessing the bridges.
“It’s going to improve overhead height for tractor-trailers,” Spieldenner said. “It’s going to give them extra room underneath the bridge, so it’s going to make a number of improvements at that interchange.”
A spokesman for Richmond International Airport said they don’t foresee any impacts at the airport at this point as a result of this project.
Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed in late 2022.
