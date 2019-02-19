Henrico Schools event to help parents discover signs of alcohol, drug use by teens

Hidden in Plain Sight is a free community initiative featuring a replica of a teenager’s bedroom for participants to browse and observe, becoming familiar with where and how teens might hide drugs or paraphernalia. (Source: NBC12)
By Olivia Ugino | February 19, 2019 at 5:27 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:27 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an event Tuesday night to help educate parents on possible signs of drug and alcohol use by teenagers.

“Hidden in Plain Sight,” which features a replicated teen’s bedroom to allow parents to “snoop," kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Sandston Library at 23 E. Laburnum Road in Sandston.

Tuesday’s free event is sponsored by Henrico County Public Schools Office of Family and Community Engagement.

Can you spot the potential danger in this bedroom?

If this room looks like your kid’s room - or at least a cleaned up version of your kid’s room - take a second look. There are 75 signs of drug or alcohol abuse in this picture.

Did you spot the playing cards? The spoons? The lottery tickets?

“These are all indicators of heroin use,” said Octavia Marsh, Executive Director of Hanover Cares, which held a “Hidden in Plain Sight" event recently.

