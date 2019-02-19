Guy’s 23 points lift No. 3 Virginia past No. 20 Va. Tech, 64-58

"In the first half, they were just missing shots, open shots," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of the Hokies. "Kyle kept us in it with his 3-point shooting. ... We weren't sharp defensively. We were loose with the ball. ... We were too finesse, and then in the second half it turned in the right direction, but his banging shots — he had what, 17 in the first half? — that kept us in it because we were not doing the job."