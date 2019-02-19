GRTC hiring operators, mechanics

GRTC hiring operators, mechanics
GRTC (Source: NBC12)
By Brian Tynes | February 18, 2019 at 8:37 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 8:37 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As GRTC continues to expand, it needs more employees.

Both drivers and mechanics are in demand, and operators are eligible for a $250 signing bonus.

GRTC requires job candidates to have a Class B commercial driver’s license with air brake qualification and passenger endorsement as well as a good driving record. A CDL training program is available.

Operators must have a high school diploma or equivalent and be at least 21 years old.

Starting hourly wage is $14.72 for operators and $19.24 for mechanics.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.