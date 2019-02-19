GRTC hiring operators, mechanics

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As GRTC continues to expand, it needs more employees.
Both drivers and mechanics are in demand, and operators are eligible for a $250 signing bonus.
GRTC requires job candidates to have a Class B commercial driver’s license with air brake qualification and passenger endorsement as well as a good driving record. A CDL training program is available.
Operators must have a high school diploma or equivalent and be at least 21 years old.
Starting hourly wage is $14.72 for operators and $19.24 for mechanics.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.