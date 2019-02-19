Forecast: Dry Tuesday with snow to ice to rain on Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: A period of snow and/or sleet is expected with a 1-2″ possible in Richmond. 4-5″ are possible to Charlottesville and Fredericksburg. Snow begins around midnight, then changes to sleet, and freezing rain during the morning, then rain by the afternoon and continues into the evening. Major travel impact expected, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s, climbing to upper 30s overnight. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)