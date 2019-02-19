Forecast: Dry Tuesday with snow to ice to rain on Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’ll get a dry and cold Tuesday, which sets the stage for snow to ice to rain on Wednesday.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. DRY. Lows near 30, high in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: A period of snow and/or sleet is expected with a 1-2″ possible in Richmond. 4-5″ are possible to Charlottesville and Fredericksburg. Snow begins around midnight, then changes to sleet, and freezing rain during the morning, then rain by the afternoon and continues into the evening. Major travel impact expected, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s, climbing to upper 30s overnight. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
Roads will be mainly wet in the Richmond metro area by evening.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with pre-dawn showers. Looking Dry during the day in Richmond. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower possible. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely all day. Lows mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: A few passing showers likely. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
TUESDAY: Rain likely
