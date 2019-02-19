Firefighter’s death prompts stronger highway safety legislation

In honor of Clark’s memory, Peace is sponsoring HB 1911, which would strengthen the current law and make the first offense a Class 1 misdemeanor rather than a simple traffic infraction. The bill passed committee Monday and is on track to be approved by the full Senate before the end of the 2019 session. Clark called her husband’s death entirely “avoidable” and “untimely.” She said her husband was aware of the danger and gave his life to warn the other three firefighters on the scene.