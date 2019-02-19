Chesterfield K-9 retires after nearly 7 years

By David Hylton | February 19, 2019 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 11:37 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - When you retire, don’t you want to sleep on the couch and eat biscuits?

That’s exactly what “Ace,” a K-9 with the Chesterfield County Police Department, has in store.

Ace is retiring after nearly seven years as a narcotic detection K-9 and serving “diligently alongside his handler, Corporal Simpson, since September 2012.”

“During his career, Ace certified at 100 percent seven times — an impressive feat,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

