91-year-old veteran among Excellence in Virginia Government honorees

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This year’s Excellence in Virginia Government Awards will honor a 91-year-old veteran, an LGBT advocacy group and a home for the disabled.
The Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University announced seven recipients who will be honored in a ceremony April 11 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Marriott.
The Unsung Heroes award will be given to Joe Vass, a 91-year-old veteran of every branch of the U.S. military who has 75 years of public service experience. Vass has worked for Capitol Police, Henrico police and security chief at the University of Richmond and Richmond International Airport.
Grace Harris will receive the Lifetime Achievement award posthumously. Harris was the first African-American woman at a Virginia four-year public university to serve as chief academic officer. She died last year at age 84.
The other honorees include Goochland County Central High School Committee, The Virginia Home, Equality Virginia and the departments of Corrections and the Treasury.
For more information, visit the Wilder School’s website.
