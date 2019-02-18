Woman find 2 kids ditched in cold by carjacker

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF/CNN) - A woman’s kind actions helped rescue two stranded children dumped in the cold by a carjacker.
Thanks in large part to the good Samaritan’s actions, the kids were reunited with their family with no serious injuries.
“You’re just in such disbelief that, you can’t believe this could happen to you,” said Maxine Turner, whose daughter called her in a panic.
On Sunday afternoon, she was making a Postmates delivery.
“When she arrived at her customer’s house to take the food, a guy came up to her with a gun and took the car with the kids in it, and she didn’t know what to do,” Turner said.
Turner’s daughter, who didn’t want to go on camera, said when the carjacker put the rifle in her face and drove off with her kids in the car, he took her life with him.
That’s where Kim Peggram comes in. She found the 4-year-old and 7-year-old boys wandering.
“I met up with them in the middle of the street and asked them if they can help me and I can help them," Kim Peggram said. "They said, ‘Yeah, we’ll look for the dog if you can help me find my mommy.’”
“I put winter clothes on them, and warmed them up," she said. "When I was walking back to the porch, the kids actually asked me, ‘Do you have a gun? Are you going to help mommy? Do you have a gun?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t have a gun, honey, but I have other things. It`s going to be all right. I can help you with other things, but I don’t have a gun.’”
She called police, and they reunited the boys with their mom.
“They said their mother is here, and I just stepped out of the way. And their mother ran to them and fell in the snow with them,” Peggram said.
“She had the babies, and they were fine. Some nice lady, I would like to say thank you to her for grabbing my grandbabies and bringing them into the house,” Turner said.
Peggram said she just did what she thought she should and was in the right place at the right time.
“It`s very moving to me to know that it came to a very happy ending. I’m very glad that I just happened to be there at the time,” she said.
Peggram said now that she knows the full story, she would love to meet up with the kids and their mom at some point for a happy reunion.
A suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he abandoned the first vehicle and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint. Both vehicles were recovered.
Copyright 2019 WDAF via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to the report.