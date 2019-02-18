Suspect wanted in vape store, Sonic vandalism

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect in robbery of a vape store in Colonial Heights.
Janty Vapors in the 500 block of Southpark Boulevard and the Sonic in the 400 block of Dimmock Parkway were both vandalized and/or robbed Feb. 8 at about 2:20 a.m.
Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras. He is described as a late teens or early 20s white male with a thin to medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and shoes and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
