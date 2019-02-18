Richmond man reflects on his role helping to integrate college sports

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sports bring us stories of triumph, underdogs and unlikely heroes. But the history of sports has a checkered past when it comes to race. One Richmond man was determined to bring that side of the NCAA to light.
Clarence “Bucky” McGill accepted a full ride to Syracuse University in the late 60s. He went to high school in Binghamton, NY, was on student council, a popular athlete.
"My experience with racism didn’t happen until I went to Syracuse University,” said McGill.
The African-American players on the Syracuse University football team quickly realized something wasn’t right.
"They didn’t want any African-American ball players going out with Caucasian women,” said McGill.
Their frustration reached a head in the 1969-1970 season, when the players were promised an African-American member of the coaching staff, who would’ve been the first since 1898. It didn’t happen.
The group who would become known as the Syracuse 8 drafted a petition of four demands of the university: access to the same education as white players, better medical care, starting assignments based on merit and a true effort to integrate the coaching staff. They began their boycott in the Spring of 1970.
“The response from the press, alumni, boosters was extremely negative and we were vilified as Syracuse ex-players,” said McGill, “we [did] not want anybody else, not other black kids coming behind us experiencing this racism. That’s what we did and that’s the last time I played college ball.”
When McGill graduated from Syracuse University in 1971, he said he would never go back, but he, along with the other Syracuse 8 returned in 2006. The University recognized the group with the Chancellor’s Award Medal along with a public apology.
“Syracuse University is one of the few universities that would say this is called a spiritual reconciliation and forgiveness,” said McGill.
The courage of the Syracuse 8 changed the history off NCAA athletics forever, just look at the Syracuse University sidelines today, at Head Coach Dino Babers.
"Life goes on and you deal with what God wants you to deal with... you deal with faith and with that faith great outcomes always come,” said McGill.
