Red dye poured into Capitol fountain; 3 cited

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A California man was charged with vandalism after red dye was pouring into the fountain in Capitol Square.
Patrick E. Talamantes, 23, of Sacramento, CA, was charged with one count of vandalism and one count of littering after Capitol Police say he pulled a container of red dye from a lime green shopping bag and tossed it into the fountain at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.
Police later saw a woman sitting on a bench near the fountain holding a lime green bag that contained a red dye pack and several balloons filled with red dye. She was given a written notice banning her from Capitol Square for six months.
Capitol Police are investigating the incident and additional charges are possible.
Police said the two people were part of a small group of protesters that arrived at Capitol Square.
A different woman, Michelle Renay Sutherland, 45, of Florida, was later arrested in an unrelated incident and charged with indecent exposure after approaching people in front of the Bank Street.
