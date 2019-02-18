RACC prepares for five-day ‘Open House Memorial for Tommie’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands of people have responded to memorial plans announced for Tommie the pit bull, and Richmond Animal Care and Control is preparing to open its doors Tuesday through Saturday, for a five-day open house in Tommie’s honor.
After several days of intense treatment to the burns on most of Tommie’s body, he succumbed to his injuries Friday. He had been tied to a pole and set on fire at Abner Clay Park five days earlier.
Crowds of visitors are expected to pay their respects. Visitors will be able to see the countless donations, love notes and well-wishes sent to RACC in Tommie’s honor from people across the country. RACC received so many donations the shelter sent some of it to other animal shelters.
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised in Tommie’s name, to help RACC care for the 3,300 emergency veterinary cases it sees each year.
Richmond Police’s 4th Precinct is also accepting donations of pet food and pet supplies in Tommie’s honor, from Feb. 19 to 26. Donations like food, towels, Lysol wipes, cat litter and durable pet toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the 4th Precinct, at 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the search for the person who set Tommie on fire is ongoing. Officers are combing through leads and surveillance video, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
The open house will run from Tuesday through Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. at RACC’s shelter 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.