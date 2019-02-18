Petitioners want to sell Montana to Canada for $1 trillion

(Gray News) - Petitioners at Change.org have an idea to help the United States pay off its $22 trillion debt.
The U.S. would just have to sell Montana to its neighbors to the north for $1 trillion. Ian Hammond started the petition with the goal of reaching 7,500 signatures.
“We have too much debt and Montana is useless,” Hammond wrote, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “Just tell them it has beavers or something.”
Despite the dig at Montana, at least a few Montanans weren’t against the idea of becoming Canadians.
“I'm Montanan and hoping to join Canada without the moving costs,” CJ Williams wrote as his reason for signing. “Let's do this. Please adopt us.”
“This Montanan totally supports the idea,” wrote Michelle Erb.
Montana, also known as The Treasure State, achieved statehood on Nov. 8, 1889, and is home to 1.05 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The loss of Big Sky Country would drop America’s population to 324 million but would increase Canada’s to 37.76 million.
As Canadian citizens, Montanans would qualify for universal healthcare. They would also become subjects of Queen Elizabeth II since Canada is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.
They’d also probably develop the Canadian accent and mispronounce “about” as “aboot.”
The currency would also have to be changed to the Canadian dollar, worth about 75 cents to every U.S. dollar.
As was the case when a Change.org petition tried to merge North and South Dakota into Megakota, the American flag would have to be redesigned with 49 stars.
