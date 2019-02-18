Petersburg man pleads guilty to murder after shooting man attempting to repossess car

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A Petersburg man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man trying to repossess his car.
According to Petersburg police, Alan Humphries was found shot to death in the 3700 block of Westwood Drive in January 2018.
Anton Robinson, 20, was later arrested for the crime. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but took a plea deal in January 2019. He has now pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a gun charge. He’ll be back in court for a term hearing in March.
The vctim, Humphries, drove for River City Recovery in Richmond for four years. They say Humphries was at the home to repossess a car when he was shot.
The owner says the victim was “non-confrontational” and his employees are trained to immediately leave a situation once a confrontation happens. He believes the shooting happened too quickly for the victim to leave.
“I don’t believe there was any time with that,” said Janice, an employee with River City Recovery. “Because this guy would have said, ‘Take it. Can I roll it off the driveway for you?’ He was totally ambushed. I totally believe that from the bottom of my heart.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2019 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.