News to know for Presidents Day: Busy road closed; Hamlin celebrates; snow coming

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Presidents Day! If you have to head into work today, you could see some rain for your morning commute.
Things will clear up later today with a dry day likely Tuesday, but then ... SNOW is possible mid-week.
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road will be closed for six weeks at the Henrico-Hanover County line for repairs.
The Henrico County Department of Public Works said repairs will begin on Monday at 9 a.m.
“It’s certainly going to be an inconvenience," said Henrico Public Works Director Steve Yob.
Congrats to Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, who avoided late-race crashes to win his second Daytona 500 on Sunday!
He delivered with a storybook tribute for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Hamlin won NASCAR’s biggest race for the second time in four years Sunday, leading JGR in a 1-2-3 sweep of the podium in overtime. The race and the season have been dedicated to J.D. Gibbs, Joe Gibbs’ eldest son who died last month after battling a degenerative neurological disease.
Former NBC12 anchor Sabrina Squire was one of four honorees to receive a “Jasper Trailblazer” award at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church this past weekend.
The award recognizes residents who have made a significant contribution to the African American community.
She was the first African American prime time co-anchor in Richmond, taking on the role just three years after starting at NBC12.
A family of five was displaced early Monday after a house fire on Autumnleaf Drive.
Thanks to working alarms, the family made it out safely with no injuries reported.
“This, combined with closed bedroom doors, prevented a potentially worse situation," fire officials said in a news release.
Virginia State Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Bluefield police officer.
Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, is described as a black male 6-foot-1 weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous and possibly driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with West Virginia license plate 53U-974. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Gray.
Police said David T. Sines, who lives on 48th Street, last reported to his workplace in Scott’s Addition on Feb. 7.
Sines drives a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck with Texas license plate JDG9591. He is known to frequent the Forest Hill area.
The community is rallying after a dog that was set on fire at Abner Clay Park last week died.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is planning an open house each day from Tuesday to Saturday to show how the donations people send get put to use every day.
Whether it’s a day off or a normal Monday for you, come join us for some GIF fun on Facebook!
“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” - President John F. Kennedy
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.