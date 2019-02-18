Man shot while attempting to stop Richmond motel robbery

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot while attempting to stop a robbery on Sunday night.
Richmond police responded to a motel in the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 8 p.m.
According to police, a woman said she was getting robbed when her boyfriend came to intervene.
The woman said the robber then shot her boyfriend in the stomach. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the shooting suspect, who fled the scene.
Police continue their investigation into the incident.
