Heavy snow blankets parts of Las Vegas, makes rare appearance on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bout of heavy snow surprised Las Vegas residents on Sunday night.
According to various media reports, more than 2 inches was reported in some parts of the city — and it even made a rare appearance on the Strip.
It was the first time in more than a decade that Las Vegas had seen measurable snow. The last time was in December 2008, when more than 3.5 inches was recorded.
Chilly temperatures, as low as 27 degrees, are forecast for the ninth island through the week.
