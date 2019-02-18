Hamlin’s racing beginnings came at Midlothian’s Southside Speedway

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) - Denny Hamlin captured his second Daytona 500 championship in the last four years on Sunday evening, but before he was on NASCAR’s biggest stage, Hamlin got his start at Southside Speedway in Midlothian.
“It is absolutely thrilling to see how he has progressed over the years,” said Southside Speedway owner Sue Clements. “He has always desired to race at the track when he was just a tiny little three year old. His daddy would use to tell me he would hope the gates would stay open so he could get Denny out here on the racetrack."
At first, Clements didn’t see Hamlin race when he was really young, but as he grew, she saw his races more and more. She says Hamlin’s good character and that of his family stood out during his time at the venue.
Hamlin isn’t the first NASCAR star to pass through the Midlothian gem of short-track racing. Ned Jarrett, Richard Petty and Bobby Allison also logged some laps on the track, as well.
“It was Bobby Allison who actually named the track as the toughest track in the south,” remarked Clements. “If you could get around this track you could drive anywhere is what Bobby used to say, so we’ve had a lot of NASCAR drivers that have come through here."
Clements adds that she believes some of NASCAR’s future stars are already driving at Southside Speedway.
Hamlin won the Daytona 500 on Sunday after surviving a crash-filled final 20 laps of regulation. He took the victory on a green-white checkered overtime period and got a win in the first race of the 2019 season, after going winless last year. The trip to Victory Lane also locks him into the Chase for the Monster Cup in the fall.
The Chesterfield native’s other Daytona 500 win came in 2016, when he nipped Martin Truex Jr. in the closest finish in the race’s history.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.