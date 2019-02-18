Former NBC12 anchor Sabrina Squire honored for being a ‘trailblazer’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Former NBC12 anchor Sabrina Squire was one of four honorees to receive a “Jasper Trailblazer” award at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church this past weekend.
The award recognizes residents who have made a significant contribution to the African American community.
“It means so much to me to be included with these illustrious individuals who have done so much in the community and who tried to carry on the legacy of your founder,” said Squire, who retired from NBC12 last year after a 40-year career in journalism.
Squire was the first African American prime time co-anchor in Richmond, taking on the role just three years after starting at NBC12.
In 2012, she was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame.
