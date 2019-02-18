Former Louisa football coach dies after battling cancer

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2019 at 10:52 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 11:00 AM

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - Mark Fischer, the former football coach at Louisa County High School, died after battling cancer, school officials confirmed Monday.

Fischer stepped down at the end of the 2017 season after his cancer had returned.

The Lions named the field in honor of Fischer that year.

“It’s impossible to express how heartbroken we are at the news of Coach Fischer’s passing. His legacy of toughness, determination and grit will be a part of this community forever," said Louisa County Athletic Director George Stanley.

Fischer was head coach at Louisa twice - first from 2003 to 2010 and then again from 2014 to 2017.

“He was a great football coach and teacher, but an even better friend. I am grateful for the memories we made together,” said Stanley. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fischer family. I know that as a community, we are going to rally around his family and support them.”

In his final year, the team fell to Salem High School in the state championship game.

Louisa head coach Mark Fischer is focused on his health as he battles cancer, and his football team as the Lions prepare for Saturday's state semifinal. He's also put a huge emphasis on doing what he can to help and inspire others.

