Forecast: Early Monday morning Rain, then Snow/mix on Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: A period of snow and/or sleet is expected with a 1-2″ possible in Richmond. 4-5″ are possible to Charlottesville and Fredericksburg. . Snow changes to sleet, and freezing rain during the morning, then rain by the afternoon and continues into the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 95%)