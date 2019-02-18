Forecast: Early Monday morning Rain, then Snow/mix on Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After early morning Monday rain, we’ll dry out midday and afternoon before before a bigger storm arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing snow to rain.
MONDAY: Few early showers taper with partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Early Rain Chance: 60%, dropping off after sunrise)
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy. DRY. Lows near 30, high in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: A period of snow and/or sleet is expected with a 1-2″ possible in Richmond. 4-5″ are possible to Charlottesville and Fredericksburg. . Snow changes to sleet, and freezing rain during the morning, then rain by the afternoon and continues into the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 95%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy after an early morning shower. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and dry. High around 50°
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely . Lows mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: A few passing Showers likely. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
