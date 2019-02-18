Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day!

(WTVG) - If you’re looking for a reason to pop open a bottle of your favorite red, white or rosé wine, Monday is the day to do it.
National Drink Wine Day is an unofficial holiday which is celebrated annually across the U.S. on February 18th.
According to nationaldrinkwineday.org, the purpose of National Drink Wine Day is to “spread the love and health benefits of wine.”
After all, wine is a beverage that has been around thousands of years and has played a key role in history, religious ceremonies, and culture.
Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease, and enhance food and wine, if consumed in moderation.
