Family of 5 displaced after Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A family of five was displaced early Monday after a house fire on Autumnleaf Drive.
Fire officials say the blaze was contained to a bedroom on the second floor of the house.
“The smoke alarms alerted the occupants who were sleeping and they were able to safely evacuate," fire officials said in a news release. “This, combined with closed bedroom doors, prevented a potentially worse situation.”
Friends are helping out the family that was displaced.
