Family of 5 displaced after Chesterfield fire

Family of 5 displaced after Chesterfield fire
A smoke detector alerted the family to the fire. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2019 at 5:37 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 5:37 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A family of five was displaced early Monday after a house fire on Autumnleaf Drive.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to a bedroom on the second floor of the house.

“The smoke alarms alerted the occupants who were sleeping and they were able to safely evacuate," fire officials said in a news release. “This, combined with closed bedroom doors, prevented a potentially worse situation.”

Friends are helping out the family that was displaced.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.