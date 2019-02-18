Disabled vets hit the ski slopes in Virginia with help of nonprofit

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA (WHSV) — Military veterans with disabilities enjoyed the snow-covered slopes at Massanutten Resort on Saturday with the help of a Charlottesville nonprofit.
Therapeutic Adventures began its annual Operation Freedom Outdoors on Friday. The program provides adaptive instruction and guide services to aid in the healing and re-integration of disabled veterans and active duty service members, according to the organization.
“This is a weekend devoted to veterans to thank them for their service and get them out doing some fun things that are going to help them out,” said Mark Andrews, the founder and executive director of Therapeutic Adventures, Inc.
The nonprofit received a grant recently to order more equipment for veterans and those with disabilities to use
"That just makes our job easier because we can put them in state of the art technology that will help them enjoy the snow that much more," Andrews said.
The organization has been partnering with Massanutten for close to 40 years.
“This means a lot because they are doing something for us,” Ricky Wood, an Army veteran, said.
Everything for the weekend was provided free of charge to each veteran — including housing, meals, ski lift tickets and snow equipment.
