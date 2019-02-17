Police looking for Richmond man missing since Feb. 7

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Police said David T. Sines, who lives on 48th Street, last reported to his workplace in Scott’s Addition on Feb. 7.
Sines drives a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck with Texas license plate JDG9591. He is known to frequent the Forest Hill area.
Sines is described as a white male 6-foot-2 weighing 190 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and walks with a limp. A clothing description was not available, but police said he usually wears glasses and work boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
