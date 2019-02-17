Man wanted in shooting of Bluefield police officer

BLUEFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a Blue Alert for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Bluefield police officer.
Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, is described as a black male 6-foot-1 weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A clothing description was not available.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous and possibly driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with West Virginia license plate 53U-974. His last known address is in Bluefield, WV.
The officer is being treated at a hospital near where the shooting occurred. The severity of the officer’s wounds is not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluefield police department at (276) 326-2621.
