Lanes of Route 17 to close for overpass construction

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Construction for an overpass in Stafford County will impact traffic for a couple of years.
Route 17 in both directions will be narrowed at I-95 starting Feb. 20. The work is expected to be complete in May 2022.
Three new southbound lanes of I-95 will be built north of exit 133 in Stafford to south of exit 130 in Fredericksburg. The existing southbound lanes will be converted to lanes for local traffic.
The inside left lane of Route 17 will be closed until construction is complete.
The project is expected to cost $132 million and will replace the Route 17 overpass.
Signs and barrels will be in place to direct drivers through the area.
One lane of Route 17 will be closed Feb. 18 and 19 so signs can be installed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. From Feb. 20-23, two lanes will close on Route 17 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to remove lane markers, install new lane markers and erect a concrete barrier.
