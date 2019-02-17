Fredericksburg police searching for attempted robbery suspect

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a gas station Sunday morning.
Police say an unknown black male entered the Sunoco gas station located in the 200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 7:30 a.m.
The man attempted to take money from the cash register, but he did not succeed. He also informed the store clerk he had a weapon.
The suspect was dropped off and picked up from the Sunoco in a black SUV with damage on the right-side passenger door.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black hooded jacket.
Patrol officers set up a perimeter around the store, and a K-9 track was conducted.
Police continue to investigate the robbery, and have yet to locate the suspect.
Anyone with any information should contact Detective Mejia at 540-373-3122.
