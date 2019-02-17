Fredericksburg police searching for attempted robbery suspect

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2019 at 6:04 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 6:04 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a gas station Sunday morning.

Police say an unknown black male entered the Sunoco gas station located in the 200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The man attempted to take money from the cash register, but he did not succeed. He also informed the store clerk he had a weapon.

The suspect was dropped off and picked up from the Sunoco in a black SUV with damage on the right-side passenger door.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black hooded jacket.

Patrol officers set up a perimeter around the store, and a K-9 track was conducted.

Police continue to investigate the robbery, and have yet to locate the suspect.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Mejia at 540-373-3122.

