Chesterfield police search for child luring suspect

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Every parent’s worst nightmare: someone looking to possibly abduct their children.
That’s the reality for parents living in the Edgewater neighborhood in Chesterfield.
Father of two and resident Chris York says his neighborhood is home to families with younger kids.
“It’s a lot of young, impressionable kids and you hope that they’re going to do the right thing. But in the end, it’s still a scary kind of thing," he said.
York said two of his neighbors’ children were approached earlier this week by a man in a red SUV.
The man asked the boys if they wanted a ride, but the two boys knew enough to avoid his invitation.
Chesterfield police say they received calls from at least two parents saying that their children had been approached at bus stops.
David Hingle, who has lived in the neighborhood for almost 15 years, said that school buses stop at the corner across from his home, with another stop up the street.
His own daughter used to wait at these stops, and he says he’s never had to worry about incidents like this.
“You always hear stories about that kind of thing. It’s very frightening as a parents, and for the children, and you never hear about it in your neighborhood, so we are definitely going to keep our eye out," he said.
In the meantime, while police search for the suspect, Chris York and his neighborhood will be keeping a closer eye on their kids.
“Some stay-at-home moms, stay-at-home dads, people who work from their homes, I think we’re all just going to be paying a little bit more attention. Knowing when kids are coming and going and just paying attention to make sure they’re getting to and from safely," York said.
Police did not have additional information on the suspect, but say that they plan to patrol the areas more when school opens back up on Tuesday, after the extended holiday weekend.
