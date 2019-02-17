Candle ignites fire in Henrico apartment, displaces resident

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A fire has displaced a woman from her Henrico apartment.
Henrico firefighters responded to the 3600 block of King George Court at approximately 4:30 p.m. for reports of smoke.
Upon arrivals, crews discovered smoke pouring from a first-floor apartment of a two-story apartment building.
The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire, which started with an unattended candle.
No residents or firefighters were injured.
The Red Cross is assisting the resident who was displaced.
Henrico Fire reminds everyone to never leave candles unattended.
