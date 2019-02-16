Virginia is ideal for berry-growing, horticulturists say

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The state of Virginia is an ideal location for berries to grow, horticulturists say.
According to Virginia State University Extension Specialist in Horticulture Dr. Reza Rafie, extensive research has found Virginia’s climate and soil well-suited for growing strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.
National berry sales total $5.8 million annually, making berries the leading produce purchased by consumers.
Although national sales have increased, Virginia’s berry production falls behind that of neighboring states like North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Rafie is organizing the 11th Annual Virginia Berry Production and Marketing Conference, where internationally renowned berry researchers will share information about berry production and marketing to assist farmers with growing berries for profit.
The event, hosted by Cooperative Extension at VSU, will be held Thursday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Randolph Farm, located at 4415 River Road in Ettrick.
“New and experienced berry growers will not only learn the latest information about berry production, berry health and marketing strategies, they’ll be able to have questions answered by some of the nation’s leading berry experts, and also network with other growers,” Rafie said.
Event attendees can register online for $20 per person, which includes lunch.
