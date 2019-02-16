Patient moved after pipe bursts above hospital room

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A hot water pipe burst caused patients to be moved at Southside Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning.
The pipe burst occurred on the third floor, above a patient’s room. The patient is uninjured, and was quickly moved to a safe area.
The water has been shut off to the area, and cleanup is underway.
Patients on the second floor were also affected by the burst pipe, and have been moved to other rooms. Offices on the first floor, which were unoccupied at the time, were also impacted.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.