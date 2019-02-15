Orange alligators spotted in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - A gator of a different color was spotted in Bluffton this week.
Several orange alligators have been spotted in the ponds of Cypress Ridge.
The Department of Natural Resources says they are actually just regular gators. Their color is just affected by where they hibernate during the winter. They say the gators will return to their natural color after spending a few more weeks in the water.
“We did not know for sure what it was right away because it was a pumpkin orange, not bright, bright orange, but kind of a rust.”
Officials say that color is likely because they spent the winter hibernating in a rusty drainage pipe or somewhere in the bank where there is some rust.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.