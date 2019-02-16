Chesterfield schools to host critical needs recruitment event

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is seeking individuals in critical needs areas for the 2019-2020 school year.
Critical need areas include special education, English as a Second Language, secondary mathematics, secondary science, world languages, career and technical education and family and consumer science.
Nurses, school counselors, psychologists and social workers are also being recruited.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply to be interviewed during a recruitment event on March 22. Interviews will be conducted by invitation only.
Applicants must submit an application online by March 1 to be considered.
The recruitment event is only for educators in critical needs areas.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.