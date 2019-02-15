VCU women’s basketball keeps rolling, stuns Dayton

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU women’s basketball team is quickly becoming the story of the season. After struggling through 2017-2018, the Rams are establishing themselves as legitimate Atlantic 10 title contenders, and Thursday night’s result further solidified that.
VCU overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit to stun Dayton, 64-62, at the Siegel Center. The win marked the Rams’ second win in ten all-time meetings with the Flyers.
Dayton held the dozen point cushion late in the third quarter, but the Rams chipped away. Taya Robinson connected on a jumper and was fouled with 3:19 to play, and her free throw put the Rams in front, 59-58. Dayton would tie the game at 62 with 46 seconds remaining, setting up a thrilling finish.
Kseniya Malashka’s put-back with seven seconds left put VCU in front by a bucket. Dayton called timeout to move the ball to half-court with four seconds remaining, but the Flyers’ game-tying attempt was off the mark, giving the Rams the victory.
Beth O’Boyle’s team improved to 19-6, 11-1 in the Atlantic 10, and now leads the conference by two games with four contests remaining. VCU has won six in a row and is now 2-8 all-time against Dayton.
The Rams’ success comes following a season of turmoil. VCU finished 2017-2018 with a 7-22 record, just 4-12 in league play.
VCU looks to keep it going on Sunday as the Rams travel to George Mason for a 2:00pm tip-off.
