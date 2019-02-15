Trump installs new golf simulator in White House

(CNN) - It’s no secret that President Donald Trump loves to play golf.
So much so, he has apparently installed a brand-new simulator in the White House, according to the Washington Post.
It cost Trump about $50,000 of his own money and allows him to play virtual rounds of golf.
According to the paper, the simulator replaced an "older, less sophisticated golf simulator."
While former President Barack Obama was in the White House, he had a basketball court installed.
